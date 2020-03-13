Ten local residents currently being monitored for coronavirus, Kern Public Health says

Ten local residents are currently being monitored for the coronavirus, according to the Kern County Public Health Services Department.

The department said four labs are now accepting local samples of residents: Quest Diagnostics, WestPac, LabCorp and ARUP. KCPH clarified that these labs are not doing testing but are instead accepting samples that are then submitted to the state for testing.

The department said there are still no confirmed cases of coronavirus in Kern County. Statewide, there have been 198 confirmed cases and four deaths, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.