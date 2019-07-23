Temperatures expected to remain in the triple digits until Monday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – We are all in for a week of the summer sizzle. Temperatures throughout The Valley are expected to remain in the triple digits for the rest of the week.

“Most of us are used to it, but it’s still a time to take this very serious,” said Michelle Corson, public information officer for Kern County public health. “Heat can be very serious and it can cause illness and even death.”

According to the California Office of Environmental Health Hazard Assessment, over the course of 17 days in July 2006, at least 140 people died in the state. More than 15,000 emergency visits were recorded and more than 1,000 hospitalizations occurred during this time. Also during this time, multiple locations in California broke records for the highest number of uninterrupted days in the triple digits.

Back here at home:

“We have eight consecutive days of triple digits on the way,” said Meteorologist Alissa Carlson. “We have some days of extreme heat, we will continue to be hot all the way until next Monday.”

With near-record temperatures, it is important you are prepared.

“Get up and drink water when you wake up, stay hydrated,” said Corson.

Corson recommends you use the buddy system.

“Keep an eye on the most vulnerable in our community,” said Corson. “Heat is bad for all of us, but there are groups that are going to be particularly vulnerable.”

And don’t forget to protect your furry friends.

“Our pets are no different than us,” said Chuck Nordstrom, with the Bakersfield SPCA. “We don’t like being out in the heat and our pets don’t really like it either. After about 1 o’clock in the afternoon, if you can, let them come in the house, on the porch, where it’s air-conditioned. They’ll be healthy and cool and they’ll appreciate it.”