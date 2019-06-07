Tehachapi woman pleads not guilty to murder

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Tehachapi woman made her first court appearance Friday in connection with a deadly shooting earlier this week.

Wendy Elizabeth Howard, 50, stood next to attorney Tony Lidgett as he entered a not guilty plea to first-degree murder on her behalf.

She’s held on $1 million bail and is next due in court July 29.

Officers were dispatched Wednesday to a home in the 400 block of Appaloosa Court at around 2 p.m. to a report of a shooting. Police found a man shot multiple times.

The man, Kelly Rees Pitts, 57, was taken to Kern Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

In 2006, Howard filed a restraining order against Pitts in which she alleged he abused her. The order was granted, with the court finding “acts of violence have occurred,” according to the document.

The court ordered the restraining order remain in effect for five years.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the Tehachapi Police Department at 822-2222.