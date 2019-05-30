Tehachapi students launch rockets they built

Grade school students got to be rocketeers Wednesday morning as they launched rockets at the Tehachapi municipal airport.

More than 700 hundred fourth and fifth graders were there for the annual space challenge where more than two dozen rockets were launched.

They were designed by the students themselves with some help from their teachers of course.

“It’s fun, it’s really hot, but we have sunscreen,” said Shelby Wood, fifth grader at Golden Hills Elementary. “We like watching the rockets go up and we had a great time.”

Students in her classroom call themselves the west world wonders. they’ve been hard at work on their rocket for more than a month.

“It was a lot of fun,” said Serena West, Shelby’s teacher. “My class loved it. Every time I said ‘we’re going to work on the space challenge’ they would get all excited.”

The class worked together to name their rocket, create a team name, design a banner, write an essay and assemble and decorate a rocket to be launched.

“We had a few disagreements, but overall it was pretty fun,” said Wood.

The rocket reached 409 feet, higher than most, but not the one with the most altitude. The winning classroom’s rocket reached 685 feet.

But, it’s not just about winning, the event’s mission is to spark the interest of our youth for careers in science, technology, engineering, art or math.

The challenge is put on every year by the Arts, Science & Technology Educational Corporation of Tehachapi, a non-profit that provides funds and materials to local schools for steam projects.