Tehachapi small business loyalty program ends with $53K in purchases, 223 gift cards distributed

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KGET) — The city of Tehachapi’s small business loyalty program ended on Monday with more than 200 gift cards distributed to residents.

The city said 223 $20 gift cards to local restaurants were distributed and that $53,000 in purchase receipts from local small businesses were brought in as part of the program.

“I am just so pleased and happy the community responded to the small business loyalty program. We were able to put the focus on our locally owned small businesses and let them know they are not forgotten,” said Tehachapi Mayor Phil Smith. “We hope everyone continues to shop local and hopefully this was a shot in the arm for these businesses as we know many have gone through tough and challenging times over the past year.”

The city said it invested a total of $3,000 to purchase 150 gift cards. Another $1,100 in cash donations were made by individuals in the community that allowed for the purchase of an additional 55 cards. In addition, a total of 18 gift cards were donated by small restaurants, bringing the total to 223 gift cards valued at $4,460.

Each person who received a $20 gift card had to bring a minimum of $100 in combined small business receipts to city hall.

“The program was a huge success based on the response from residents, business owners and local donors. It really showcased the generosity of Tehachapi,” said city Economic Development Coordinator Corey Costelloe. “A year after the first COVID-19 restrictions were imposed on this community, I believe this sent a clear message that we are not only back but working towards being stronger than ever on the small business front and that is something I am very proud to be a part of.”