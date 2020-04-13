Tehachapi Police search for woman suspected of burglary and credit card theft

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KGET) – The Tehachapi Police Department is asking for the community to help find a woman wanted for burglary and credit card theft.

Police say on Mar. 28, at around 2:00 p.m., the victim dropped his wallet in the Walmart parking lot located at 400 Tucker Road in Tehachapi.

The suspect found the victim’s wallet and went inside the store where she made two separate purchases with credit cards belonging to the victim, that is according to TPD.

Detectives have obtained surveillance footage of the suspect and her vehicle from the location.

Police described the suspect as a white female in her 30’s.

Anyone with information regarding the incident or the identity of the suspect is asked to call Detective Machanic at 661-822-2222. Anonymous tips can also be submitted online by clicking here.