Tehachapi man shot and killed Wednesday has been identified

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KGET) — A man shot and killed by a woman Wednesday afternoon has been identified, and he was previously accused of domestic violence.

Kelly Rees Pitts, 57, was shot multiple times at 1:54 p.m. in the 400 block of Appaloosa Court, a coroner’s release said. He was pronounced dead at 3:12 p.m. at Kern Medical Center.

His accused killer, Wendy Elizabeth Howard, 50, was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder and is due in court Friday to be formally arraigned.

In 2006, Howard filed a restraining order against Pitts in which she alleged he abused her. The order was granted, with the court finding “acts of violence have occurred,” according to the document.

The court ordered the restraining order to remain in effect for five years.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the Tehachapi Police Department at 822-2222.