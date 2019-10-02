Tehachapi man arrested in home burglary

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KGET) — A man was arrested on suspicion of burglary on Tuesday.

The Tehachapi Police Department said at around 7 a.m., a resident in the 1200 block of Clasico Drive started their vehicle and went back inside their residence to allow the vehicle to warm up. When the victim returned about 10 minutes later, police said he found the center console of the vehicle had been opened and the garage door was open.

The department said the resident realized someone had opened and entered their attached garage and stole several items, including a large screen television.

TPD said it received information indicating the stolen property was located at a residence in the 200 block of West Valley Blvd. When officers arrived, they found the items and arrested 33-year-old Cody Robert Hishaw after he allegedly admitted to the burglary.

The department said it would like to warn residents to avoid leaving their vehicles unattended.

“If you feel it is necessary to warm your car, utilize the remote start feature if your vehicle is equipped and make certain the doors remain locked,” TPD said in a news release. “We see an increase in vehicle thefts during this time of year and most of those thefts are the result of the keys being left in running and unattended vehicles.”