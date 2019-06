BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A family is without their home after it burned in Tehachapi on Tuesday.

Firefighters responded to the 500 block of Pauley Street just after 5 a.m. on May 28.

Two adults, a child and their two dogs were able to escape.

Kern County Fire says it took over a dozen firefighters to put out the flames.

A GoFundMe account has been set up for the family.

You can donate at this link.