Tehachapi City Councilman Kenneth Hetge resigns

Tehachapi City Councilman Kenneth R. Hetge resigned from the council Thursday.

Hetge, who held the at-large District 2 seat, submitted a resignation letter to Tehachapi Mayor Susan Wiggins.

In the letter, Hetge said he wanted to spend more time with family and tend to a family member suffering from an “unexpected family illness.”

“My position on this council has been a challenge, but first and foremost, I was presenting the voice and questions from those who elected me. Many in our community feel they have no representation nor input on how Tehachapi is managed or will grow in the future.” Kenneth Hetge

“The citizens feel they are presented with information just as appeasement to their concerns. The people and business owners are clearly afraid of retaliation against them for voicing their thoughts on matters related to the community.” Kenneth Hetge

It remains unclear who the mayor will appoint to replace Hetge.