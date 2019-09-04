Teenager arrested for showing gun at bus stop Tuesday

The 14-year-old who showed a gun to two Lakeside students at a bus stop was arrested Wednesday morning.
The teen was spotted at Silver Creek Park around 9 a.m. this morning and was taken into custody by the Bakersfield Police Department at about 9 :15 a.m., according to officials.
He has been charged with multiple gun charges, according to police.
This was the letter sent out to parents yesterday:
Lakeside Families:
In our ongoing effort to keep you informed about important issues affecting our school community, I wanted to let you know about an unfortunate situation that arose this morning, Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019.
Administration learned that two students who attend Lakeside School were approached by a high school-age student as they waited for their school bus this morning. The high school-age student showed the two Lakeside School students a handgun. The students were not directly threatened and boarded the bus without further incident. The students then proceeded to school where they informed school administration what had occurred.
The school immediately contacted law enforcement. We are thankful for the Bakersfield Police Department’s swift response to this incident.
As always, the safety and well-being of our students and staff is our top priority and we will continue to work with law enforcement as they continue their investigation.
Our students are taught to “say something, if they see or hear something.” So, the students who came forward to disclose the information they knew about this situation are to be commended.
We truly appreciate the trust you put in us for your child’s education and safety. If you have any questions, please call me at 831-3503.
Thank you,
Mike McGrathMike McGrath – Principal
