Teen bitten by sea lion at Pismo Beach

A teenager is recovering after being bitten by a sea lion at Pismo Beach Friday evening.

Megan Pagnni, 13, said she was playing in the shallow water on the beach when a sea lion popped out of the water and bit her in the leg. The incident was caught on camera.

The video shows the sea lion start charging the unaware Pagnni and then pop our and bite her leg. “I felt it on my leg and I looked down and freaked out. I didn’t know what it was all I knew is something was attacking me,” said Pagnni.

Wildlife officials captured the sea lion and are treating it for a possible brain toxin. Officials believe it could be Domoic Acid Poisoning. An attack like this is extremely rare said officials.