BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Condors’ hockey rink was bound to fill up with teddy bears at some point during the game against Coachella Valley.

Fans in the stands are encouraged to throw 2 teddy bears on the ice after the Condors score their first goal. It’s all apart of the 25th annual Teddy Bear Toss, where the stuffed animals are collected and donated to the United Way for children in need.

Every bear comes from community members. A giant bear even rappelled from the ceiling on to the ice.

Organizers say the Teddy Bear Toss has always been the biggest night of the year.

“The players feel it, the coaches feel it, the fans feel it. It’s the only time nobody’s up getting concessions, nobody’s up going to the bathroom. I mean, everybody’s glued to their seats waiting for this goal to happen, and I think that’s the cool part about it,” says Ryan Holt, with the Bakersfield Condors. “I mean that’s the best part about it. It’s a lot of fun for everybody. It’s multi-generational now, and it’s just great to see.

Close to 9,000 fans showed up at the sold out event. Holt says the teddy bears are donated to more than 50 organizations throughout the year.

The official teddy bear count will happen on Monday at noon, according to organizers.