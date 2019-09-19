Tariffs causing rise in building costs for Bakersfield homes

Bakersfield’s homes are costing a bit more to build thanks to tariffs, according to local appraiser Gary Crabtree.

Crabtree said in a new report that research of entry-level home-builder sales showed that a home that sold for $217,000 last December is now selling at $225,000 because of tariffs driving up construction costs.

That being said, Kern County was the fourth lowest-priced county in the state last month, Crabtree said. The state’s median home price was 142 percent higher than Bakersfield’s, according to the report.

Crabtree said the overall housing market is starting an early transition into off-peak season, with some weaknesses beginning to show moving forward.

