FILE – This May 3, 2017, file photo shows a Target store in Omaha, Neb. Target is raising its fourth-quarter and full-year earnings outlooks, following strong sales in its stores and online during the critical holiday season. The retailer said Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018, that its outlook changes also reflect recently-enacted federal tax reform. (AP […]

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Eager to start the school year? The latest promotion from Target can help.

From July 13th until the 20th, teachers can save 15% on school supplies, as well as women and men’s clothing with a valid teacher ID. Other classroom items are also eligible for the promotion.

The discount can be used in store or online and is available for all educators – including home school and day care centers.

Teachers can receive their coupon through email by signing up at this link.