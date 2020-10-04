Takeout-only Greek Food Festival kicks off

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A local tradition is staying alive, albeit in a different format.

The Greek Food Festival had to be canceled this year due to the pandemic. However, that doesn’t mean the food is going anywhere. For the first four Saturdays this month, St. George Greek Orthodox Church will be selling takeout-only meals.

The event kicked off on Saturday at the church, located at 401 Truxtun Ave. Festival chairman Emmanuel Strategos said he worked in the oven all day to get meals to a flood of hungry customers.

“Every year we’ve done this festival since the mid-1970s,” he said. “It’s usually a much bigger event than we’re able to do today. We’ve been doing it to support the church and our community, and to share our culture.”

Meals can be pre-ordered online and the church is also taking walk-ins. Money raised from this year’s event is going towards the church and California fire victims.

Lunch is served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and dinner is from 4-8 p.m. The next day of the festival is Saturday, Oct. 10. For more information, call the church at 661-325-8694.