Tahoe Joe’s employee tests positive for COVID-19

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An employee at Tahoe Joe’s recently tested positive for COVID-19, a representative from the company confirmed today.

The last day the employee worked was on Saturday for two hours in the morning. Tahoe Joe’s said the employee has received medical attention and is self-quarantining.

All other employees who worked closely with the employee are also self- quarantining and have been urged to seek medical clearance as well, the company said.

In addition to regular cleaning procedures, a deep clean and sanitization was conducted on Saturday evening.