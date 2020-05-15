Taft’s Bob Hampton, businessman and philanthropist, dies at 82

They say you can’t take it with you. Perhaps no one understood that better than Bob Hampton, the Taft businessman, philanthropist and public servant who died Wednesday at the age of 82.

How much can any of us really do as individuals to make this big, complicated world a better place? Hampton had a pretty good answer to that question: All that you can.



Hampton ran a highly successful business, Westside Waste Management, a refuse collection company. But his success was everyone’s success, especially those who lived in Hampton’s home town of taft. He personally led — and often generously funded — many community and civic projects, from community cleanups to fireworks shows. He was one of forces behind the Taft Oilworker Monument and the Westside Health Care Foundation, Taft’s primary health care facility.



Everything he touched came out a little better than it was before he got there, but Hampton retained humor and modesty

“There was a humility that was probably his cornerstone, and it was a critical component of everything that he was,” said Taft Mayor Dave Noerr. “He was so good, so adept and so valuable in so many different aspects of life, but humility was probably one of the things that carried through no matter what he did or where he was.”

For Hampton, a good education was vital. He served many years on the Kern High School District board of trustees and led the formation of the Taft College Foundation.



Sheri Horn-Bunk, who runs the foundation, says Hampton did so much for Taft College. Just to name one contribution, he helped start the college’s dental hygiene program, today one of its biggest successes.



Hampton, she said, was a Taft guy through and through, starting with his athletic exploits.

“His grandmother raised him in Taft and he played basketball for Taft High School and then he came and he played basketball for Taft College,” Horn-Bunk said. “The coach there knew the coach at USC and said, ‘Bob, you know you’re really pretty good. You might be able to get a scholarship at USC,’ and a long story short, he got one. And he went to USC and he played basketball there.

“A couple of Hollywood producers discovered him and he had small parts in the movies ‘Flubber’ and ‘Son of Flubber’ playing basketball. Bob has done so much, and been such a contributor to Taft College, and I will miss him so much.”

Hampton was inducted into both the Taft High and Taft College hallsof fame as well as the Bob Elias Hall of Fame.



He became a high school teacher and coach before switching to the waste management business in 1983. He owned the building on Kern Street in Taft that is home to the Taft Chamber of Commerce — which operates there rent free.

Former Bakersfield City Councilman Mark Salvaggio, who met Hampton through Kern County Supervisor David Couch, said Hampton epitomized the adage, “A gentleman is a gentleman everywhere.” You’ll get no argument from anyone in Taft. Or anywhere, for that matter, where people value a generous spirit.