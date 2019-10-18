Taft Correctional Institution set to begin layoffs next month ahead of planned January closure

TAFT, Calif. (KGET) — More than 340 employees at the Taft Correctional Institution are expected to be laid off starting next month.

According to a notice given to the county by the Management & Training Corporation, which runs the prison, a first round of layoffs is planned for Nov. 23, with further layoffs expected in December or January ahead of the planned closure of the prison on Jan. 31.

Congressman Kevin McCarthy is actively working to delay the closure, which was ordered by the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

Last week, he worked with the U.S. Attorney General and Department of Justice to put a temporary halt in the transfer of inmates from the prison. McCarthy is still actively working with the federal government on an alternative to the prison closure.

