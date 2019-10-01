Taft Correctional Institution ordered to close in January

The Taft Correctional Institution was notified today that the Bureau of Prisons plans to close the facility on January 31.

The Management & Training Corporation, which manages the federal minimum-security prison, said it was shocked to receive the news. The prison has a capacity of 2,500 inmates, employs 342 people and contributes $4.6 million to the local economy. 

“We believe the BOP should reverse this decision and allow time to discuss alternatives to closing the facility, including developing a plan to address needed repairs while keeping the prison open,” the MTC said in a statement. 

