TAFT, Calif. (KGET) — Taft College says it will stay open amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The college said it will transition to online courses over the next two weeks. Students are encouraged to attend their regularly-scheduled classes this week to receive directions from their instructors.

With today’s news that a visitor to Kern County has tested positive for the virus, it is unclear yet if this changes the college’s plans. We have reached out to the college for an update.