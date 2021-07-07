Taft City Council votes to withdraw 1-cent sales tax proposal

TAFT, Calif. (KGET) — Taft residents will not be asked to vote for a sales tax increase this September after all.

The City Council voted last night to withdraw a proposal for now that, if passed, would implement a one-cent sales tax increase that would have generated about $1.6 million annually for the city.

City staff proposed the sales tax in an effort to help the city deal with its fiscal crisis. Specifically, Taft has lost $3 million over the last few years in the wake of two prison closures and due to challenges in the oil industry.

Staff also said a sales tax would help the city fund fire services when Taft’s contract with the Kern County Fire Department doubles over the next five years.

Mayor Dave Noerr says that the proposed increase will not appear on the same ballot as the recall of Gov. Gavin Newsom this fall, instead saying the proposal will be reintroduced “when it makes sense.”