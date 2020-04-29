Taft City Council seeks to allow some businesses to re-open

TAFT, Calif. (KGET) — Some businesses in the city of Taft could soon be allowed to re-open following a special city council meeting Monday night.

The plan calls for a recognition that some businesses listed as non-essential are indeed critical to society. The council approved a letter to be sent to Matt Constantine, Kern County director of public health, asking the department to help generate guidelines for businesses like gyms, barber shops, hair salons, and flower shops to re-open.

Mayor Dave Noerr said while the plan will help the city as it deals with the closure of the Taft Correctional Institution and the collapse of oil, he wants to make clear: In no way is this a complete re-opening of Taft.

“No, we are not taking a wholesale ‘it’s-all-over’ approach by any means,” Noerr said. “In point of fact, if you think about it, if this is going to be the new normal, if we’re going to have to use these lessons of social distancing, personal protective equipment, and hygiene, as we move forward there’s no time like the present and actually integrate those processes.”

That means businesses set to re-open would still need to adhere to social distancing guidelines.

Noerr said the council came to the decision based on the data the public health department releases of how many covid-19 cases have been reported in the “Valley” region — a region which includes the yCit of Taft.

“Based on the current dashboard, the actual number of active cases of covid have been flat or down for the last two weeks,” Noerr said.

That’s why Noerr said Taft should not fall under the same category as other places seeing spikes.

“Governing bodies and individuals recognize the differences between certain regions. There are high infection rates, low infection rates,” he said. “The City of Taft is not Los Angeles, New York City, San Francisco, or Italy. We will learn from all of those things, and take those lessons learned, but can we responsibly take a hybrid business plan that moves things forward? Absolutely.”

Michael Long agrees. He and his wife own the Black Gold Brewing Co. in Downtown Taft.

“I’m very pleased with the council’s decision,” Long said. It’s great for business and great for Taft,” he continued.

His uniqe brewery serves up American and Thai cuisine, and has remained open for take out seven days per week.

“We’ve been down 50-60 percent,” Long said. “But we’re happy with that. A lot of restaurants have had to close…I’m staying hopeful. Very optimistic. Wouldn’t be doing business here if I wasn’t. No matter what, I feel like everything is going to turn out ok.”