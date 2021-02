TAFT, Calif. (KGET) — Bob Hampton was a life-long Taft resident who made many contributions to the city and Kern County. Now, he will have a street named after him.

On Tuesday night, the Taft City Council approved a request to rename East Cedar Street as Bob Hampton Road.

Hampton died last May at the age of 82. He was one of forces behind the Taft Oilworker Monument and the West Side Health Care District, Taft’s primary health care facility.