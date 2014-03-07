SXSW to host ‘eco art’ events

Eco Art is coming to Austin during SXSW by way of art installations that explore ecological issues and the intersection of energy and light. Event organizers are promising these art events, with more to come:
- CATALIN by Charles Long: Open to all badges for the duration of SXSW, this exhibition is “a cacophony of sensory stimulation haunted by an ethos of impending doom.” Film and Interactive badgeholders are invited to join us at the Contemporary on Friday, March 7 for a discussion with Timothy Morton, the ecological philosopher who inspired Long’s work.
- Max Zorn: Amsterdam-based artist Max Zorn creates haunting, sharp, and cinematic portraits using only packing tape and a knife. See him live at the SXSW Eco launch party on Saturday March 8, open to all Film and Interactive badgeholders.
- The SXSW Eco Light Garden at Republic Square Park: Last year’s light garden wowed SXSW attendees with interactive, illuminated installations from Jen Lewin and Houndstooth Studios. This year swing by the park one evening between Saturday, March 8 and Saturday, March 15 to see new installations that play with light, sound and geometry. The Light Garden is free and open to the public.