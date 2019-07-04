Swarm of small quakes hit Kern County

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KGET) – Southern Kern County was hit by another small earthquake on Wednesday

It probably went unnoticed by most people, it registered 1.9 on the Richter Scale, but Tuesday was a different story.

The U.S. Geological Survey says there was a swarm of small earthquakes that hit Southern Kern County on Tuesday.

Five temblors hit near the base of the grapevine. The epicenter just east of interstate five near Valpredo Road.

They ranged in magnitude from 2.5 to 3.3 on the Richter Scale. Still relatively small shakers by comparison, but a number of people felt them.

Nicholas Martinez works for country sweet produce and he was at work yesterday afternoon when he felt the ground start to shake beneath his feet.

“So we all thought something hit it, we walked around and noticed nothing,” said Martinez. “We all went back to sit in our office and that’s when three more hits, by that time it’s four earthquakes. By like 3:35 p.m. or so the last one hit, the big one, the 3.4 and that one really shook our office.”

Small earthquakes are nothing new to California. The U.S.Geological Survey says more than a thousand small temblors shook the San Bernardino-Riverside area in June.

The state’s largest earthquake so far this year was a 5.6 shaker that hit off the coast of Humboldt County in late June.

On average, California experiences an earthquake of magnitude 3 or less nearly every other day. It’s no secret, we live in earthquake country. for a list of earthquake preparedness tips click on the community tab where you’ll find a disaster preparedness tip sheet with information to keep you safe.