BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying suspects wanted for burglary, according to a release from KCSO.

KCSO said the suspects burglarized a residence in the area of Wegis Avenue and Rosedale Highway on Nov. 5. The men forced open a safe and stole a large sum of money, as well as jewelry and eight firearms.

The men were described as four Black males and were seen driving a dark gray sports utility vehicle that resembles a Ford Explorer.

Anyone yielding information regarding the suspects should contact Detective Perkins by calling the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or the Secret Witness Line at 661-322-4040.