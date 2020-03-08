Suspects arrested for armed robbery near Target in South Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department responded to an armed robbery at Target, located at 2901 Ming Avenue Saturday night, at around 10:15 P.M.

According to officers, the victim told police that two suspects had robbed him at gunpoint in the parking lot, and then fled in a Ford Mustang.

At approximately 10:36 P.M., officers found and stopped the suspect’s car.

Police said 22-year-old Javier Calderon and a male juvenile were taken into custody without incident. A loaded firearm was located in the car along with the victim’s property.

The suspects were arrested for robbery, conspiracy and weapon violations, that is according to BPD.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.