Suspect stabbed while he assaulted a man in a home in Southwest Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – A man was stabbed multiple times Saturday night after allegedly assaulting another man at his apartment in Southwest Bakersfield.

The Bakersfield Police Department say they responded to a stabbing at an apartment in the 4100 block of Parker Avenue around 10:20 a.m. When officers arrived, they found Bernardo Zapien, 28, suffering from multiple stab wounds and lacerations, BPD says.

Investigation revealed that Zapien knocked on the rear door of the apartment and immediately began assaulting a man in the residence as he opened the door. Zapien then forced his way in through a window located at the front of the apartment and assaulted the man inside his residence.

In the midst of the assault, a female resident grabbed a knife and began to stab Zapien multiple times in an attempt to stop the assault, BPD says. Adding, that both victims were able to force Zapien out of the rear door.

The male victim sustained a moderate shoulder injury and was taken to a local hospital. Zapien was also taken to a local hospital where he was treated for multiple stab wounds and lacerations. His injuries are non-life-threatening and will be booked into the Kern County Jail for burglary and assault charges.