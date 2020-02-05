Suspect killed by deputy after man attacks victims with a machete

HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A suspect was shot and killed by a Kings County Sheriff’s deputy on Tuesday after authorities say he attacked multiple people with a machete.

Deputies said the shooting happened just before 8 a.m. near Houston Avenue and 1st Place in Hanford.

According to Sheriffs Commander Mark Bevens, one of the victims reported to the department that his brother had attacked him with a machete and was now attempting to attack him with a hatchet.

The man said that his brother, later identified as 26-year-old Dominque Antwon Anderson, was threatening that he would kill deputies when they arrived.

When they arrived, Bevens said Dominique Anderson advanced aggressively toward deputies with a knife. One deputy gave verbal commands to Anderson to stop, but he didn’t stop. The deputy fired shots, hitting him.

Bevens said he got back up after being shot, armed himself with a machete raised above his head and continued to advance toward the deputy when he was shot again and killed.

One woman and two men suffered lacerations and stab wounds from the machete, the department said. They were transported to a local hospital for treatment and are in stable condition, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The victims, one male and one female, told detectives that the incident began when Anderson confronted them as they slept in a vehicle accusing them of taking his drugs and headphones. He then struck both victims with the machete.

Anderson allegedly then went to his brother’s RV parked a short distance away, forced open the door to the RV and attacked his brother with the machete saying he was going to kill him, the department said.

The brother was able to get the machete away from Anderson, at which time Anderson stabbed him several times with a folding knife. Jamal was able to call 911 for help after he was attacked.

KGET 17 News’ Joseph Luiz contributed to this report.