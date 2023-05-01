BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One person is in custody after leading Bakersfield police in a vehicle and foot pursuit on New Stine Road.

Police attempted to stop a stolen vehicle driving in the area of New Stine and Wilson roads. The 24-year-old driver of Bakersfield, refused to yield to officers and led them on a vehicle pursuit, just before 12:30 a.m. Monday, according to a news release from the department.

Officers successfully deployed a spike strip, deflating the vehicle’s at least one tire. The driver then collided with a light pole on 24th Street at Chester Avenue. The driver fled on foot and after using physical force, officers were able to take the suspect into custody, BPD said.

A loaded firearm, suspected cocaine and drug paraphernalia were found and seized. The 24-year-old man was arrested and booked into the Kern County Jail for violating parole, felon in possession of a firearm, felony evading, possession of stolen property and other charges.

Anyone with information is asked to call BPD at 661-327-7111.