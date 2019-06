A AAA survey shows people apparently think it’s safe to get behind the wheel after smoking weed.

The survey finds that more than 13% of Americans view driving within an hour after using marijuana as only “slightly dangerous” or “not dangerous at all.”

Nearly 70% think a driver is not likely to be caught by police within an hour after using pot.

Nationally, an estimated 14.8 million drivers report getting behind the wheel within one hour after using marijuana.