Supervisors unanimously approve preliminary $2.78 billion 2019-2020 budget







All five members of the Board of Supervisors Tuesday approved the preliminary budget proposed for the 2019-2020 fiscal year.

The $2.78 billion budget puts a high priority on public safety and takes the county out of its four year deficit. If approved, the budget would include $811 million allocated for the county’s general fund, including $639 million for public protection, $23 million more than the amount allocated for public safety last year.

The budget also is estimated to take the county out of its four year structural deficit of 44 and half million dollars.

County Administrative Officer Ryan Alsop said bringing the county out of the red is a good start, but he also reminded members of the board about the lingering public employee pension issue, which he said could become even worse should no action be taken.

“The rising costs of doing business, particularly driven by labor expenses, are currently are outpacing growth in the revenue sources that we have that are needed to pay those costs: sales tax revenue and property tax revenues,” he said. “The most significant driver of these cost increases are in the public safety area and they are directly related to benefits.”

But others who spoke at the meeting Tuesday, including public works employee and Service Employees International Union member Miguel Muñoz said the county’s budget should invest more in its employees.

“We deserve better and our community deserves better. I have worked for the county for nearly 9 years. In those nine years, my taxes have increased, yet I have not seen the county include a cost of living increase. I have been patient and it’s time to include a cost of living in our budget.”

Supervisor Mike Maggard requested the county use one time funds for retention bonuses and incentives for sheriff deputies. His proposal would be paid for with county reserves worth 161 million dollars.

Public discussions on the budget will take place on July 29th and 30th, and the board’s final approval is set for August 27th.





