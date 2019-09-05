Supervisors to vote on proposed location for low-barrier homeless shelter

Members of the Board of Supervisors are expected to vote Tuesday on a proposed location for a low-barrier homeless shelter.

The County Administrative Office is expected to make a recommendation that supervisors approve a 4.6 acre county-owned property at 2731-2735 O St. north of Golden State Avenue to be used for the homeless shelter.

If approved, the shelter would be considered a navigation center that includes wrap-around services including behavioral health, drug addiction, and veterans services. The property is expected to accommodate between 100 and 200 people.

Supporters of the plan said a low-barrier shelter would attract homeless who may not consider traditional homeless shelters because low-barrier shelters have fewer requirements.

Unlike more traditional homeless shelters, low-barrier shelters allow partners to stay together and pets to be permitted. Additionally, storage for possessions would be made available.

A county representative said if the shelter is approved by supervisors, it could be up and running by the end of the year.