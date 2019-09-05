Supervisors to vote on proposed location for low-barrier homeless shelter

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Members of the Board of Supervisors are expected to vote Tuesday on a proposed location for a low-barrier homeless shelter.

The County Administrative Office is expected to make a recommendation that supervisors approve a 4.6 acre county-owned property at 2731-2735 O St. north of Golden State Avenue to be used for the homeless shelter.

If approved, the shelter would be considered a navigation center that includes wrap-around services including behavioral health, drug addiction, and veterans services. The property is expected to accommodate between 100 and 200 people.

Supporters of the plan said a low-barrier shelter would attract homeless who may not consider traditional homeless shelters because low-barrier shelters have fewer requirements.

Unlike more traditional homeless shelters, low-barrier shelters allow partners to stay together and pets to be permitted. Additionally, storage for possessions would be made available.

A county representative said if the shelter is approved by supervisors, it could be up and running by the end of the year.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Local News