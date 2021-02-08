Supervisors to vote on mobile vaccination clinic, address county budget Tuesday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Board of Supervisors will meet Tuesday to discuss and review the county budget midyear status report.

When they adopted the 2020-2021 fiscal year budget more than six months ago, county leaders anticipated receiving roughly $812.9 million of revenue by June 30, 2021; the revenue allows the county to operate key services, including the fire department, sheriff’s office, and public works department, among others.

Now, during the county fiscal year halfway point, supervisors are set to review whether the revenue projected to come in at the beginning of the fiscal year is in fact coming in.

Kern Taxpayers Association Executive Director Michael Turnipseed spoke with 17 News about why the county mid-year status report is significant.

“It’s how your take the temperature of the county’s budget,” Turnipseed said. “Virtually every government agency does a mid-year budget review. And that’s when they make decisions — do we need to slow down spending, do we need to halt purchasing, do we need to get to the end of the year without a negative ending?”

So far, the county has received $368.6 million, or roughly 45.4%, of the revenue anticipated by the fiscal year’s end. The figure represents an improvement from this time last year when the county received 39.9% of its anticipated revenue by the halfway point.

Still, if the revenue keeps coming in at its current pace, the county would not receive all the revenue it originally anticipated. But Turnipseed said the second half of the year could very well bring in more money than the first half.

“The first half of the year revenues are usually a little less than 50%,” Turnipseed stated. [“There are also] sales tax issues, and the fact that some people don’t pay their taxes until the end of the year. I’m confident in Ryan [Alsop] and Jim Zervis and their team over there — pretty smart guys. They’ll get done what they need to get done.”V

MOBILE VACCINATION PROPOSAL

Kern County supervisors are also set to decide Tuesday whether to fund a mobile vaccination clinic.

If approved, the county will partner with the Adventist Health Medical Center in Tehachapi with the goal of vaccinating roughly 80 people per day, or 560 per week, in east Kern communities like Mojave, California City, Rosamond, and Boron.

Supporters hope supervisors approve the plan, arguing a mobile clinic will help accelerate Kern’s vaccination effort, enabling the county to administer hundreds of additional shots per week in areas where people otherwise may not have access.

Adventist Health Partnership Executive Kiyoshi Tomono said the plan will help ensure equity and inclusivity in the vaccination process.

“In a lot of these areas…there’s a scarcity of all kinds of resources, and that includes the ability to get into a car,” Tomono said. “Some of these folks don’t have the ability to pay for a car or bus stop, so our goal is to bring the vaccination out to them,” he continued.

“Wellness and the wellbeing of our community is defined by everybody being well. Our community is not well until everybody is well.