Supervisors to consider tougher restrictions on illegal food vendors at Tuesday meeting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Board of Supervisors are set to consider tougher restrictions on unlicensed food vendors next week.

At Tuesday’s board meeting, a public hearing will be held on an ordinance that would allow the county to impound equipment and impose fines on food vendors without a permit. Board members are expected to vote on whether to implement the ordinance after the hearing.

The Kern County Public Health Services department is seeking the change amid growing complaints from business owners who say unlicensed vendors are negatively impacting their legal businesses.

Under the proposed ordinance, the county would be able to fine illegal vendors $250 for a first citation. It jumps up to $500 for a second citation in a one-year period and $1,000 if there’s a third citation within a year.

Health inspectors will be able to impound food carts and other equipment if the illegal vendors have more than two citations within a two-year period.

Currently, there are no fines under the existing ordinance. County inspectors have the ability to take food away if it appears to be a health hazard, issue a citation and request that a vendor discontinue sales.

Besides not having a permit, KCPH officials say these businesses are often found to be operating under unsafe conditions, such as holding food at inappropriate temperatures and a lack of handwashing facilities.

The Board of Supervisors meeting will be held at 9 a.m. at the board chambers in the Kern County Administrative Center, 1115 Truxtun Avenue.