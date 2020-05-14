Supervisors to consider hiring freezes, other actions to offset revenue losses due to COVID-19

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The County of Kern is looking to freeze hiring, suspend nonessential purchases and more to offset expected revenue losses due to COVID-19.

During its afternoon meeting next Tuesday, the Kern County Board of Supervisors will consider approving several steps to cut costs as the county says revenue losses could hit between $39 million and $72 million this fiscal year and $31 million and $82 million for the 2020-21 fiscal year.

“It is anticipated that reduced state revenue will result in decreased budgetary support for key county services, especially those services supported by sales tax,” County Administrative Officer Ryan Alsop said.

The actions the board will consider approving through June 30, 2021 are: A hiring freeze of current vacant and future vacant positions, a freeze of all flexible promotions as well as a freeze on special step increments.

In addition, the county is also proposing a suspension of all nonessential capital and other nonessential purchases this fiscal year as well as a suspension of budgetary savings incentives.

The county said these recommended actions are based on an assumption that the impact from COVID-19 will have a limited recovery period rather than an extended one. More cuts could be necessary if the impact is prolonged.

“Delaying actions will only increase the size of the budget problem,” Alsop said. “We need to provide sufficient time for our county departments to respond and serve our community with resources that will likely be reduced.”