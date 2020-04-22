Supervisors reject 100 percent vote-by-mail proposal

BAKERSFIELD, CA (KGET) — The Kern County Board of Supervisors rejected a proposal Tuesday to encourage the governor to transition to 100 percent vote-by-mail during the upcoming election.

Appearing before the Kern County Board of Supervisors Tuesday, County Registrar of Voters Mary Bedard pitched the idea to the board, arguing the COVID-19 pandemic could pose serious challenges to in-person voting.

“With so many of our poll workers being retirees, it will be difficult to recruit the number of poll workers for the hundreds of poll sites we normally have,” Bedard said. “We don’t know yet if a significant amount of in-person voting will even be safe for voters or election workers,” she continued.

She said the governor already has issued a similar executive order for special elections next month, and she added making the switch to vote-by-mail would not be difficult in Kern County, where more than 70 percent of the ballots cast during the March 3rd primary were vote-by-mail.

She also noted in-person voting could still take place at satellite offices should the need arise.

She recalled experiencing voter fraud on only a few occasions. Supervisors acknowledged that point, but they expressed other concerns.

“This will cause significant confusion in people,” said Mick Gleason. “That confusion could have impacts in our constituents confidence in our government,” he continued.

Supervisor Zack Scrivener of the 2nd district said he believes many voters want to vote the old-fashioned way.

“My wife — she loved to go in and cast the vote even though it was a vote-by-mail precinct. And so she would take the ballot and turn it in. People still want to have that experience and preserve the experience and I want to honor that.”

3rd District Supervisor Mike Maggard said he has faith in the system, and stated he would not support a 100 percent vote-by-mail election.

“I am confident in the integrity of our process,” he said. “What I am not confident in is we are witnessing a changing in the way in which we run the electoral process, and what it makes it more subject to is manipulation.”

While the Board of Supervisor is a non-partisan government body, its members were divided along party lines Tuesday. Chair Leticia Perez was appeared to be the only supervisor in support of bedard’s proposal.

“To me, the urban myths around this issue are so over bloated and I have never been able to actually pinpoint evidence or real truth about any large scale voter fraud,” she said.

“There is not support to do what you’re asking, which is truly astonishing to me,” Perez continued while addressing Bedard. “But I don’t get to make the decisions up here as you know, so it appears as though we do not have a motion.”

The resolution did have enough support to motion for a vote on the matter, which is why no vote was taken.