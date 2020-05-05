Breaking News
Kern Public Health releases COVID-19 case details including zip codes, sex and race/ethinicity.
Coronavirus
Get The Latest On The Outbreak
KGET coverage
presented by
KGET coverage presented by
Adventist Health | Bakersfield, Tehachapi, Delano

Supervisors approve spending plan for $157M in COVID-19 relief funding

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Board of Supervisors - FILE_1535418385914.png.jpg

File photo

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a spending plan for $157 million in funding from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act. 

The board also approved the transactions themselves, with the money needing to be spent before the end of the year.

County Chief Administrative Officer Ryan Alsop said the county received the funding from the federal government last week.

The money is separated into three categories in the plan: Local government support, small business support and safety net services. The biggest chunk of the funding — $63 million — will reimburse the county for costs incurred from responding to COVID-19. 

Cities will receive a total of $20 million to cover reimbursements of their costs, according to the plan. 

An additional $25 million will fund Alternative Care Sites and Temporary Isolation Units in the county for up to six months. 

Small businesses will receive around $35 million in support, according to the plan. The Kern County Homeless Collaborative will receive $2 million to help mitigate the effects of COVID-19 while another $2 million will go to local food banks. 

Around $10 million of the CARES Act funding is being set aside to address future needs, according to the county.

The county said it is working with several banks that will be responsible for doling out the funding,

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Kern County Open

Latest News

More Local News