Supervisors approve deal to provide fire services for City of McFarland

After months of negotiations, the Kern County Fire Department will continue to provide services to the City of McFarland. The Kern County Board of Supervisors approved the agreement on Tuesday afternoon.

The deal is expected to save McFarland from having to pay hundreds of thousands of dollars it owed the county. Specifically, county leaders said McFlarland owed $681,120 for fire services KCFD provided to McFarland over the last 10 years, but the exact amount owed was apparently never written down in a formal agreement.

County leaders said McFarland did not pay for services for 28 years until 2017. Furthermore, the previous contract negotiated in 2009 by then-KCFD Chief Brian Marshall was negotiated such that McFarland would pay $68,112 per year for 10 years for fire services, but a recent grand jury report found the terms were never written down in writing.

Following the release of the grand jury report, the county agreed to a new, 18-month contract in which McFarland will pay the county roughly $230,000 while the county will $413,554 in interest.

McFarland Mayor Manuel Cantu was content with the agreement.

“We’re glad we’re finally able to come up with a contract we can move forward with,” Cantu said.

Kern County Fire Chief David Witt also expressed optimism.

“We’re excited because it gives 18 months to continue to provide fire service to McFarland and work to make it better,” Witt said, adding that KCFD will “continue to work for an outcome of meeting our mission.”

The deal will last through Dec. 31, 2020. Meantime, the county has hired a consultant to ensure Kern public safety departments will charge appropriately for services in future deals.