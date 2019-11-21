Supervisor Couch offers to work with city to address homelessness

Kern County pledged to work with the City of Bakersfield to address the homelessness crisis during a City Council meeting Wednesday night.

On Friday, the county broke ground on a new low barrier shelter on O St. near Golden State Ave.

The plan is for the center to host up to 150 beds.

City of Bakersfield council members delayed a vote on a potential shelter site at 1900 E. Brundage Ln., a 7 1/2 acre property currently owned by Calcot.

During Friday’s meeting, County Supervisor David Couch offered to help the city in any way it can.

“I’m really here tonight to express the county’s willingness to cooperate with the city of Bakersfield to address homelessness,” Couch said.

“I don’t know that we’ve ever publicly stated that before. I think we’ve had lots of conversations among ourselves, but I don’t know that we’ve ever stated that publicly.”

The City Council is set to discuss a possible shelter site again Jan. 22.