Super PAC targets Central Valley voters, reserves $1.6 million in political ad space

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Significantly more political ads could soon be coming to your TV screen after a national Republican super PAC (political action committee) reserved more than $1 million for ad space in the Central Valley.

Congressional Leadership Fund, a national GOP-backed super PAC, announced last week it is reserving $43 million in political advertisement space in Congressional races across the country, including $1.6 million reserved for Congressional races in the Bakersfield and Fresno areas.

The advertisements are set to begin hitting air waves this fall with the goal of winning back GOP house seats lost in 2018, including seven lost in California.

In a statement, CLF President Dan Conston said, “House democrats are panicked about losing their majority and this is the first step towards making that a reality.”

Rep. TJ Cox, D-Fresno, could be the target of ads this fall. In 2018, Cox challenged then incumbent Republican Congressman David Valadao for the seat. Cox squeaked out a razor-thin victory. We’re in for a rematch this November, as valadao is challenging cox for the seat in 2020.

17 News Republican political analyst Cathy Abernathy said the Super Pac’s involvement in the Valley proves all eyes are on the race for the 21st Congressional District, which includes parts of Bakersfield, extends north to Fresno County, and south to Arvin.

“The significance nationwide is you will find, on both sides of the aisle, lots of funding going in because Democrats want to take back the House, Senate, and White House,” Abernathy said. “What’s the difference between electing Democrat TJ Cox or Republican David Valadao?” [Answer:] Having Speaker Nancy Pelosi for two more years or Speaker Kevin McCarthy.”

However, Ricardo Perez, 17 News Democratic Analyst, said spending millions on political advertisements is nothing more than a stunt.

“I think that voters shouldn’t necessarily listen to the dirty politics and mudslinging,” Perez said. “We should really see what the issues are and who will represent [constiuents], and it’s going to be Congressman Cox.”

Cox campaign manager amanda sands released the following statement:

“[David Valadao’s] super PAC friends can reserve every TV spot between now and election day but the Central Valley will never forget Trump ally David Valadao’s unforgivable vote to take away health care from 60,000 people in the Central Valley.”

Valadao campaign manager Andrew Renteria also released a statement.

“The contributions that matter the most in this race will come from people who live right here in the Central Valley. David is proud and humbled to have hundreds of donors from across the district,” the statement read. “TJ Cox has virtually no support from anywhere in our community and will have to count on being bailed out by the Bay Area and DC extremists whose bidding he does in Congress.”

Tuesday marked 203 days until general election day, November 3rd.