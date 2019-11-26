Sunset Camp houses homeless women

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Fifty-one homeless women won’t have to worry about the frigid cold this winter season.

The Historic Sunset Labor Camp, a housing complex for migrant workers, will be offering to house from November through March. Five women have already moved in, and more will come in the coming weeks.

Located just south of Lamont, surrounded by farmland you’ll find the Historic Sunset Camp, a place long known for housing migrant families.

The camp operates from March through November doing just that, but now for the first time, it’s off months will be put to good use.

“Usually they sit vacantly, they have beds, dinettes, everything we need to get a program up fairly quickly,” said Heather Kimmel, with the Housing Authority of Kern.

A program that will temporarily house 51 homeless women and children. They were all invited to the camp by referral from partner agencies and have been offered some sort of permanent housing option.

“It’s a bit easier when you have a place to get ready in the morning, when you have a meal, when you’re not worried about those things, you can really focus on your housing search,” said Kimmel.

Three women will share a three-bedroom, one bathroom unit. The units are fully furnished and food will be provided weekly through a partnership with the Kern Food Bank.

“When I was homeless, I was starving,” said Jule Menard, resident at Sunset Camp. “I can honestly say I was hungry. There was not one day that went by that I wasn’t hungry. This is a dream come true for me.”

Menard had been living on the streets for over a year.

“My life on the streets was hell,” said Menard. “It was hell. I had to worry every night if I was going to be raped, killed.”

Living on skid row, she said she had given up on ever leaving the streets until she was referred to this program.

“It’s been wonderful, I always feel safe here,” said Menard.

Now, she’s confident she’ll one day have a place of her own.

By March 30, the goal is to have all women living in their own apartments. The Housing Authority says if they find themselves without the option, beds will be freed up at the Bakersfield Homeless Shelter.