A Janssen burger-off: 17’s Maddie Janssen and family cook up a few burgers, sweet treats for the Fourth of July

(KGET) — 17’s Maddie Janssen and her family spent some time at the grill and mixer to whip up some summer favorites in the holiday’s classic red, white and blue.

Maddie’s Red, white and blue burger

Grass-fed beef

Blueberry preserves

Gorgonzola

Salt and pepper

Mix all ingredients together. (Eyeball the preserves, a few heaping tablespoons should do, depending on how many burgers you’re making.) Grill to desired temperature. (Maddie suggests a medium rare) Top with sautéed mushrooms and arugula on a toasted bun, or get mix things up by toasting slices of sweet potato as your bun.

Justin’s chorizo burger

50% chorizo

50% grass-fed beef

Manchego cheese

Mashed avocado with tomatoes and lime juice

Butter lettuce

Mix meats together and grill on high heat. About 4 minutes on one side, 3 minutes on the other, until desired temperature. Put cheese on toward the end so it can melt.

Top with avocado, lettuce and put on a toasted bun.

Monster cookie ice cream sandwiches

3 eggs

1 cube butter

1.5 cup peanut butter

1 cup sugar

1 cup brown sugar

2 tsp. Baking soda

1/2 tbsp. Vanilla

2 tbsp. Honey

4 cups oats

1 cup chocolate chips

1 cup m&m’s