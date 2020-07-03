A Janssen burger-off: 17’s Maddie Janssen and family cook up a few burgers, sweet treats for the Fourth of July

(KGET) — 17’s Maddie Janssen and her family spent some time at the grill and mixer to whip up some summer favorites in the holiday’s classic red, white and blue.
Maddie’s Red, white and blue burger
- Grass-fed beef
- Blueberry preserves
- Gorgonzola
- Salt and pepper
- Mix all ingredients together. (Eyeball the preserves, a few heaping tablespoons should do, depending on how many burgers you’re making.)
- Grill to desired temperature. (Maddie suggests a medium rare)
- Top with sautéed mushrooms and arugula on a toasted bun, or get mix things up by toasting slices of sweet potato as your bun.
Justin’s chorizo burger
- 50% chorizo
- 50% grass-fed beef
- Manchego cheese
- Mashed avocado with tomatoes and lime juice
- Butter lettuce
Mix meats together and grill on high heat. About 4 minutes on one side, 3 minutes on the other, until desired temperature. Put cheese on toward the end so it can melt.
Top with avocado, lettuce and put on a toasted bun.
Monster cookie ice cream sandwiches
- 3 eggs
- 1 cube butter
- 1.5 cup peanut butter
- 1 cup sugar
- 1 cup brown sugar
- 2 tsp. Baking soda
- 1/2 tbsp. Vanilla
- 2 tbsp. Honey
- 4 cups oats
- 1 cup chocolate chips
- 1 cup m&m’s
- Mix first 8 ingredients.
- Slowly stir in oats, chocolate chips and m&m’s.
- Bake at 350 for 10 minutes.
- Let cool completely.
- Slather with vanilla ice cream!