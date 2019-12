Sunrise Recipe: Tabatha’s Grandpa’s Famous Lemon Meringue Pie and her Grandma’s Infamous Fruitcake

TABATHA’S GRANDPA’S FAMOUS LEMON MERINGUE PIE.

PIE CRUST RECIPE:

1 1/4 CUP OF FLOUR

1/4 TSP. SALT

1/2 CUP SHORTENING

3 TBSP. ICE WATER

COMBINE BUT DON’T OVERWORK.

LET REST IN REFRIGERATOR AT LEAST AN HOUR.

ONCE THE RESTING IS DONE, ROLL OUT DOUGH AND LINE PIE TIN.

PINCH DOUGH TO EDGES TO CREATE CRUSTED EDGE.

DISCARD EXCESS DOUGH.

BAKE FOR 10-15 MINUTES OR UNTIL GOLDEN BROWN AT 350 DEGREES.

PIE FILLING:

4 LEMONS

4 EGG YOLKS

1 1/2 CUP SUGAR

3 TBSP. FLOUR

3 TBSP. CORN STARCH

1 1/2 CUP WATER

2 TBSP. GRATED LEMON

COMBINE ALL INGREDIENTS AND BRING TO BOIL ON STOVE TOP.

MAKE SURE TO STIR CONSTANTLY TO PREVENT BURNING.

LET REST WHILE MAKING MERINGUE.

MERINGUE DIRECTIONS:

4 EGG WHITES AT ROOM TEMPERATURE

1 TSP. VANILLA

1/2 TSP. CREAM OF TARTAR

6 TBSP. SUGAR

WHIP FIRST THREE INGREDIENTS UNTIL PEAKS FORM.

ADD SUGAR AND WHIP AGAIN.

ASSEMBLE PIE AND BAKE UNTIL MERINGUE IS GOLDEN BROWN AT 350 DEGREES.

TABATHA’S GRANDMA’S INFAMOUS FRUITCAKE

1 LB. GRAHAM CRACKER

1 LB. MARSHMALLOW

1 LB. WALNUTS

1 LB. RAISINS

1 LB. CANDIED FRUIT

1 CAN SWEETENED CONDESED MILK.

MELT MASHMALLOWS USING SWEETEND CONDENSED MILK.

COMBINE ALL DRY INGREDIENTS.

ONCE MARSHMALLOWS ARE MELTED, ADD TO DRY INGREDIENTS.

LINE PAN WITH PLASTIC WRAP.

FILL WITH FRUITCAKE MIXTURE.

WRAP PLASTIC WRAP TIGHT

COVER WITH FOIL.

REFRIDGERATE FOR AT LEAST 2 WEEKS.