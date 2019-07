Summer is around the corner and it is not too late to think about summer camp.

The Kern County Family Magazine will host a Summer Camp and Adventure Fair Thursday, April 11.

Families are invited to visit with local sports camps, arts camps, day camps, away camps and more.

From 2 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. camps will be at the Westside Church of Christ Gymnasium located at 7300 Stockdale Hwy.

Entry and parking are free.