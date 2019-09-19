Students vow to raise awareness on the dangers of vaping from the inside

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The use of vaping and e-cigarette devices has drastically increased among our teens and recent research shows it could be causing adverse health effects, concerning not only health officials, but students themselves.

“They’ve had to hire extra security at my school just to make sure that students aren’t able to do that,” said Salem Palmer, junior at North High School. “Now we have a restroom policy where we have to be escorted to the bathroom.”

The issue is even worse here in Kern County. According to the Kern County Public Health Department, the number of youth who use tobacco is above the state’s average. According to the data, at least 15 percent of kids like Salem consume tobacco.

“It’s in our classrooms, you can see it in the hallways,” said Salem. “I don’t go to the bathroom at school because there are people that that’s what they do, go to the bathroom and vape.”

Concerned for his classmate’s health and his own, Salem said he decided he needed to do something about it.

“I thought it would be great to have some change around that and S.W.A.T. was a great way to share my ideas and have a platform,” said Salem.

Salem decided to join swat, students working against tobacco, a student-run organization working to spread awareness about the dangers in tobacco use.

“Everyone in our S.W.A.T. team has stories on how it has affected them individually, in the classroom and it just creates an unhealthy and unsafe learning environment,” said Salem.

The organization was founded in 2017 by a group of students from Golden Valley High School, now middle school and high school students from across the county make part of the movement advocating at schools and public events.

If you’re a student interesting in being a part of swat, email Elizabeth Velasco at el velasco@kern.org.