Student aggression at Taft school sparks district crackdown

TAFT, Calif. (KGET) — Recent incidents of physical aggression among students in the Taft City School District has prompted concerns in the community.

In a letter sent out to parents, students and staff from Lincoln Junior High School on Monday, the district acknowledged the behavior and aimed to reassure the community that the district is taking these acts seriously.

“The safety and well-being of students and staff is our highest priority in the Taft City School District, and I would like to take this opportunity to remind students of the serious consequences that come with any act of physical aggression, including threats of such behavior,” said Superintendent Julie Graves.

The letter does not go into any detail about these purported incidents, although the district said some of them had to do with threats on social media. We have reached out to the district for more information.

Earlier this April, a 13-year-old boy threatened to “shoot up” the school and was arrested, according to court documents.

Graves said Lincoln Jr. High has followed up on every report its received and have investigated them to determine credibility. These reports have also been given to law enforcement for additional investigation.

“Lincoln Junior High School will continue to investigate all reported incidents of physical aggression as well as all threats of physical aggression at school,” Graves said in the letter.

Graves said students at the school currently have limited access to the outdoor yard area, which is expected to continue until acts and threats of aggression are resolved. The district said staff is also preventing students from congregating in large groups on the grounds.

Adult supervision on the campus has been bulked up by the TCSD. The district has also requested a stronger law enforcement presence on the campus with the goal that they will serve as a deterrent.

“We encourage parents, students and staff to follow our protocols of ‘if you see something, say something’ immediately to school officials,” Graves said. “The intention of the district is to be preventative and proactive in order to ensure a safe environment at Lincoln Junior High School for students and staff.”