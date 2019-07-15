Bakersfield firefighters battled a blaze at an abandoned home in East Bakersfield Sunday, the engulfing flames caught on camera.
Video sent to KGET TV-17 from viewer Phillip Winegar captured the moment the blaze engulfed a tree and sparked power lines at a home in the 2400 block of Berkeley Street.
The Bakersfield Fire Department reported 19 responders battled the fire, along with the assistance of Kern County Fire as well. No injuries were reported.
Structure fire sparks power lines in East Bakersfield
