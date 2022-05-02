BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A structure fire on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard near Potomac Avenue damaged a 2,000 square foot commercial building Monday morning, according to the Kern County Fire Department.

KCFD officials said crews responded to several reports of a fire at a large commercial building around 5:57 a.m. Officials said when they arrived on scene, the building was fully engulfed in flames.

KCFD estimated the fire caused about $320,000 in damages. KCFD also estimated the responding crews’ saved around $315,000 worth the building’s value.

The Bakersfield Fire Department and the Bakersfield Police Department also responded to the scene.

Officials confirmed it was a vacant building. There were no fatalities or injuries reported.